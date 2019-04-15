CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

326 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Becoming S and increasing to 15 to 25 kt today.

* WAVES...Short period SW waves building to 3 to 4 ft at 6

seconds, along with W to NW swell 6 to 8 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY...

* WINDS...S to SW increasing to 20 to 30 kt today.

* WAVES...Short period SW waves building to 5 to 7 ft at 7

seconds, along with W to NW swell 7 to 9 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...SW 10 to 20 kt shifting to W tonight.

* WAVES...Short period SW waves building to 5 to 7 ft at 7

seconds, along with W to NW swell 7 to 9 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

