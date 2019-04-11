CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

213 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* Waves...West 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds tonight, becoming

northwest at 15 seconds Friday night through Sunday evening.

* Areas affected...Steep seas are expected for all areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

