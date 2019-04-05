CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

326 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* Winds...South 25 to 35 kts with gusts 30 to 40 knots.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 8 to 12 feet today due to a

combination of short period wind wave from the south and 13

second period west swell. West swell will continue to build this

evening through Saturday resulting in combined seas peaking in

the 17 to 22 feet at 18 second range Saturday afternoon.

* Areas affected...Gales and hazardous seas warning conditions

will mainly affect areas northwest and north of Port Orford

today. Hazardous Seas could affect all areas late Saturday

morning through Sunday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and

hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific

timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to

provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to

consider altering their plans.

_____

