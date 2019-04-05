CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
326 AM PDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* Winds...South 25 to 35 kts with gusts 30 to 40 knots.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 8 to 12 feet today due to a
combination of short period wind wave from the south and 13
second period west swell. West swell will continue to build this
evening through Saturday resulting in combined seas peaking in
the 17 to 22 feet at 18 second range Saturday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Gales and hazardous seas warning conditions
will mainly affect areas northwest and north of Port Orford
today. Hazardous Seas could affect all areas late Saturday
morning through Sunday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather