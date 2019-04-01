CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

222 AM PDT Mon Apr 1 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

NW winds have lowered to below Small Craft Advisory thresholds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

NW winds have lowered to below Small Craft Advisory thresholds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled

the Small Craft Advisory.

NW winds have lowered to below Small Craft Advisory thresholds.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather