CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
441 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Small Craft Advisory.
Winds are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory levels
this afternoon and evening hours. There is a 30% chance for gusts
to 25 knots across western portions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
