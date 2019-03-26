CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
245 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...S 20 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 9 ft at 7 to 8 seconds, combined with a
westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...S 20 to 25 kt, gusts to around 30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 9 ft at 7 to 8 seconds, combined with a
westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt, gusts to around 25 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 7 ft at 6 to 7 seconds, combined with a
westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* WINDS...S 15 to 20 kt, gusts to around 25 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...S 6 to 7 ft at 6 to 7 seconds, combined with a
westerly swell of 6 to 7 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather