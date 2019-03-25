CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

210 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

_____

