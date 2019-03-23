CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
243 AM PDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* FIRST EBB...3.7 knots at 06:43 AM Saturday.
* SECOND EBB...2.5 knots at 07:31 PM Saturday.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
* FIRST EBB...3.7 knots at 06:43 AM Saturday.
* SECOND EBB...2.5 knots at 07:31 PM Saturday.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
_____
