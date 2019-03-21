CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

219 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM

PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

