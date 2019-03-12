CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
139 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON
PDT WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots with gusts 25 to 30
knots. Highest winds this afternoon and evening. Winds will
diminish Wednesday morning.
* Waves/Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 13 feet will occur due to a
combination of a short-period west-northwest swell and the wind
waves. Highest seas will be near San Clemente Island. Seas will
gradually subside Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
