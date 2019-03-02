CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
903 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...East 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather