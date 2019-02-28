CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

154 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM PST

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 PM Friday to 9 AM PST

Saturday.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

