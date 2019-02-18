CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
938 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019
...GALE WARNING THROUGH 10 AM MONDAY...
.A Pacific storm will generate strong west winds and large
combined seas through Monday morning. Winds of 20 to 30 kts
gusting to 35 kt will continue through early Monday morning.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts to 35 kt.
* Combined Seas...10 to 13 ft with a short 8 second period.
* Observations...At 9 PM a wind gust of 29 kt was reported at the
San Clemente Basin Buoy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
