CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
915 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS AND ROUGH SEAS THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
.Gusty northwest winds will continue into Wednesday. Winds in the
inner waters will decrease by early Wednesday morning, but
continue in the outer waters into the evening. Strong winds and
the choppy conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* Waves/Seas...Steep waves producing chopping conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* Waves/Seas...Steep waves. Combined seas 8 to 9 feet south of
San Clemente Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
