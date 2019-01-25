CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

954 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt.

* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 12 foot seas due to a mix of

northerly wind waves and 15 second period west-northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions are expected

over most of the area, especially beyond 10 nautical miles west

of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory conditions are in effect for

most of the remainder of the area. There is no hazard from areas

between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the northern California

coast.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea

conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial

vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in

port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gust around 25 to 30 kt.

* Seas...Steep 10 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of northerly wind

waves and 15 second period west-northwest swell.

* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected

for areas beginning at about 5 nautical miles of the coast,

though further west in most areas. The one exception is in the

vicinity of Cape Blanco, where advisory level conditions are

expected within 3 nautical miles of the coast.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

