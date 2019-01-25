CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
954 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep to very steep 9 to 12 foot seas due to a mix of
northerly wind waves and 15 second period west-northwest swell.
* Areas affected...Hazardous seas warning conditions are expected
over most of the area, especially beyond 10 nautical miles west
of Gold Beach. Small craft advisory conditions are in effect for
most of the remainder of the area. There is no hazard from areas
between 10 and 20 nautical miles west of the northern California
coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt with gust around 25 to 30 kt.
* Seas...Steep 10 to 11 foot seas due to a mix of northerly wind
waves and 15 second period west-northwest swell.
* Areas affected...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected
for areas beginning at about 5 nautical miles of the coast,
though further west in most areas. The one exception is in the
vicinity of Cape Blanco, where advisory level conditions are
expected within 3 nautical miles of the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
