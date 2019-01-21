CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
839 PM PST Sun Jan 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N 15 to 25 kt through Monday night. Winds will
diminish on Tuesday.
* WAVES...Steep short period waves 5 to 8 feet diminishing late
Monday night. West swell building to 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds
tonight and Monday then diminishing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
