CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
120 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
SATURDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
SATURDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 13
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
* Winds...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST
SATURDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
A cold and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters. The threat will be focused
off the Central Coast this evening, then slide south into Los
Angeles County Saturday morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will
be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas,
dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and
waterspouts.
Mariners are urged to monitor the latest National Weather Service
forecasts and possible warnings as this weather event develops.
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
A cold and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters. The threat will be focused
off the Central Coast this evening, then slide south into Los
Angeles County Saturday morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will
be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas,
dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and
waterspouts.
Mariners are urged to monitor the latest National Weather Service
forecasts and possible warnings as this weather event develops.
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
A cold and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters. The threat will be focused
off the Central Coast this evening, then slide south into Los
Angeles County Saturday morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will
be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas,
dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and
waterspouts.
Mariners are urged to monitor the latest National Weather Service
forecasts and possible warnings as this weather event develops.
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
A cold and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters. The threat will be focused
off the Central Coast this evening, then slide south into Los
Angeles County Saturday morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will
be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas,
dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and
waterspouts.
Mariners are urged to monitor the latest National Weather Service
forecasts and possible warnings as this weather event develops.
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
A cold and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters. The threat will be focused
off the Central Coast this evening, then slide south into Los
Angeles County Saturday morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will
be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas,
dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and
waterspouts.
Mariners are urged to monitor the latest National Weather Service
forecasts and possible warnings as this weather event develops.
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
A cold and unstable air mass will bring the potential for
thunderstorms to the coastal waters. The threat will be focused
off the Central Coast this evening, then slide south into Los
Angeles County Saturday morning. Any thunderstorm that forms will
be capable of producing locally gale force winds and rough seas,
dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and
waterspouts.
Mariners are urged to monitor the latest National Weather Service
forecasts and possible warnings as this weather event develops.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather