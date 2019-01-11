CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

953 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT EXPIRING AT 10 PM THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM

PST THIS EVENING...

Seas have decreased below 10 feet and there are no longer of

concern.

