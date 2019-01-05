CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
315 AM PST Sat Jan 5 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...S increasing to 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt...
becoming westerly late today.
* WAVES...Steep...chaotic seas building to 16 to 21 ft on
Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...SE 20 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt...becoming westerly
late today.
* WAVES...Steep short period waves building to 11 to 15 ft on
Saturday...with mixed directions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
