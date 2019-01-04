CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
308 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 3 PM PST
Saturday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather