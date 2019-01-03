CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

* SEAS...12 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

* SEAS...13 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...South 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...12 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...South 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Friday night through Saturday

morning.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather