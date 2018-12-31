CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
232 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N winds 15 to 25 kt. Some gusts around 30 kt,
especially around Cape Mendocino and Point Arena.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 5 to 6 ft at 13 to 14
seconds. Combined seas 6 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...N winds 20 to 25 kt, with gusts around 30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 9 ft at 8 seconds and NW 6 ft at 11 seconds.
Combined seas 9 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...N winds 25 to 30 kt, with localized gusts up to 40 kt
through this morning.
* WAVES...N 10 ft at 9 seconds and NW 5 ft at 12 seconds. Combined
seas 9 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
