CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

232 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N winds 15 to 25 kt. Some gusts around 30 kt,

especially around Cape Mendocino and Point Arena.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 5 to 6 ft at 13 to 14

seconds. Combined seas 6 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...N winds 20 to 25 kt, with gusts around 30 kt.

* WAVES/SEAS...N 9 ft at 8 seconds and NW 6 ft at 11 seconds.

Combined seas 9 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WINDS...N winds 25 to 30 kt, with localized gusts up to 40 kt

through this morning.

* WAVES...N 10 ft at 9 seconds and NW 5 ft at 12 seconds. Combined

seas 9 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

