CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

445 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

...STORM SYSTEM TO BRING STRONG WINDS TO THE COASTAL WATERS

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...

.A deep trough of low pressure will bring strong west-northwest

winds to the coastal waters today. Peak wind gusts of 35 knots

are expected over the coastal waters through the late afternoon.

Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet are likely, along with steep waves.

Winds and seas will gradually subside tonight.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Winds...West-northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35

kt. Strongest winds will occur near San Clemente Island.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet, with steep waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* Winds...West-northwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 35

kt. Strongest winds will occur near San Clemente Island.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas of 10 to 13 feet, with steep waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather