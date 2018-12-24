CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
839 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...12 to 17 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.3 knots at 04:49 PM Monday.
* SECOND EBB...1.6 knots at 06:07 AM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
* FIRST EBB...4.3 knots at 04:49 PM Monday.
* SECOND EBB...1.6 knots at 06:07 AM Tuesday.
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.3 knots at 04:49 PM Monday.
* SECOND EBB...1.6 knots at 06:07 AM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
_____
