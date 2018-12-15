CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
252 AM PST Sat Dec 15 2018
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST SUNDAY...
* Seas...Diminishing this morning, but remaining high and very
steep. Seas will increase again early this evening into Sunday
evening with large southerly wind waves and a building long
period west swell reaching a combined peak of 25 to 30 feet.
* Winds...15 to 25 knots today. Then south gales 35 to 45 kts with
gusts to 50 knots are expected early this evening into Sunday
afternoon.
* Areas affected...All areas, though with highest winds and seas
in the outer waters.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather