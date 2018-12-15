CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

909 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WINDS...South winds increasing to 30 to 40 kt Saturday night

and Sunday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Increasing to South 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt

early Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Increasing to South 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt

early Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WINDS...South winds increasing to 30 to 40 kt Saturday night

and Sunday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday. Steep short period waves slowly diminishing

late tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WINDS...South winds increasing to 30 to 40 kt Saturday night

and Sunday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday. Steep short period waves slowly diminishing

late tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WINDS...South winds increasing to 30 to 40 kt Saturday night

and Sunday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Increasing to South 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt

early Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Increasing to South 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt

early Sunday morning.

* WAVES/SEAS...Long period swell 15 to 18 ft tonight subsiding to

14 feet on Saturday.

