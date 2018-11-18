CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
218 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST
Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is
in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.
* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 3 PM PST
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather