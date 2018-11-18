CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

218 PM PST Sun Nov 18 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM Tuesday to 3 PM PST

Wednesday.

* WINDS...South 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST

Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is

in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* WINDS...Southeast 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

