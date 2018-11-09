CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

232 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...East 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt will diminish slightly tonight

before quickly increasing again on Friday. Strong to near gale

winds are expected for the weekend.

* SEAS...North 8 feet at 8 seconds building to 11 feet at 9

seconds on by Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather