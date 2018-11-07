CA Marine Warning and Forecast

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

904 AM PST Wed Nov 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt tonight.

* SEAS...N 10 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. NW swell 4 to 6 ft at 11

seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt through this evening.

* SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. NW swell 4 to 6 ft at 11

seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt through

Thursday.

* SEAS...N 10 to 12 ft at 9 seconds. NW swell 4 to 6 ft at 11

seconds tonight.

_____

