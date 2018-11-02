CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

218 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM

PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM

PST Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM

PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM

PST Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM

PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM

PST Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM

PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM

PST Sunday.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather