CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
218 PM PDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM
PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM
PST Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM
PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM
PST Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM
PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM
PST Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 8 AM
PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM PDT Saturday to 8 AM
PST Sunday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
