CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.

* SEAS...West swell 5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds and steep short

period seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...North winds 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 30 kt near Cape

Mendocino.

* SEAS...West swell 5 to 7 feet at 11 seconds and steep short

period seas 4 to 7 feet.

