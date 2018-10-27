CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

521 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THE EARLY

AFTERNOON...

A shallow marine layer will result in areas of dense fog over the

coastal waters through the early afternoon. Visibility will be

reduced to 1 NM or less this morning, with conditions gradually

improving by the early afternoon.

Mariners should be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.

Slow down and use radar or navigation aides if available, or

remain in harbor until conditions improve.

