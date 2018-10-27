CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
956 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
A shallow marine layer will result in areas of dense fog over the
coastal waters through early Saturday afternoon. Visibility will
be reduced to 1 NM or less at times.
Mariners should be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility.
Slow down and use radar or navigation aides if available, or
remain in harbor until conditions improve.
