CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

206 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Seas: Steep west 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft

advisory seas today through Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Seas: Steep west 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft

advisory seas today through Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Seas: Steep west 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft

advisory seas today through Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* Seas: Steep west 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft

advisory seas today through Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather