CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
206 AM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* Seas: Steep west 10 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.
* Areas affected: All areas will be affected by small craft
advisory seas today through Friday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
