CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

909 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have diminished to below Small Craft Advisory levels this

evening.

