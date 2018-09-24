CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
932 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt near Point
Saint George.
* SEAS...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* SEAS...N 10 to 13 ft at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* SEAS...N 11 to 14 ft at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt near Point
Saint George.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
