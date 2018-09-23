CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
830 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO
3 AM PDT MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
Winds are diminishing and the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed
to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
Winds are diminishing and the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed
to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather