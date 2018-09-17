CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 20, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 PM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N increasing to 15 to 25 kt by this evening.

* WAVES/SEAS...N building to 10 to 11 feet at 7 to 9 seconds

Tuesday night mixed with NW 2 to 3 feet at 10 to 11 seconds

for a combined seas of 7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

