CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

900 AM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts around 30 kt.

* SEAS...N 5 to 7 feet at 7 seconds mixed with NW 5 feet at 10

seconds for combined seas of 7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

