CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

851 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

West winds will continue to ease overnight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

West winds will continue to ease overnight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather