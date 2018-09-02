CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...GALES EXPECTED THROUGH MONDAY SOUTH OF CAPE BLANCO...

.The thermal trough in northern California will strengthen further

today and remain strong through at least Monday.

Gales and very steep, hazardous seas are expected south of Cape

Blanco and beyond about 5 NM from shore. Expect gusty north winds

and seas hazardous to small craft elsewhere. By Tuesday, north

winds and seas should ease a bit, but lingering steep seas will

persist into Wednesday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 25 kt to gales 35 kt with peak gusts to 45 kt

both Sunday and Monday. Winds will be strongest in the late

afternoons and evenings, easing a bit during the late night and

early morning hours.

* Seas...Steep 6 to 9 feet within 5 NM of the coast, but building

to 9 to 11 feet beyond 5 NM from shore and peaking at 10 to 14

feet each afternoon and evening. Seas may ease a bit each

night.

* Areas affected...Gales and very steep hazardous seas are

expected for areas beyond 5 NM from shore and south of Gold

Beach. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in closer to

shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather