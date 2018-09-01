CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

912 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gale force winds possible Saturday

night through Tuesday.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 6 to 8 ft tonight and then to 8

to 10 ft on Saturday. Steep waves are expected to reach 13 to

17 ft Sunday and Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 30 kt...highest around and downwind of Cape

Mendocino tonight through Saturday night.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 7 to 8 ft tonight and then

remaining elevated and hazardous through Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt tonight through Saturday, increasing to

30 to 40 kt Saturday night through Sunday. Gale conditions are

expected to continue Sunday night and Monday.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 6 to 7 ft tonight and then to 8

to 10 ft on Saturday. Steep waves are expected to reach 15 to

17 ft Sunday and Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO

3 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt...highest around Pt St George Saturday

afternoon through Sunday evening.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 7 to 9 ft Saturday night and

possibly to 10 to 12 ft Sunday through Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Gale force winds possible Saturday

night through Tuesday.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 6 to 8 ft tonight and then to 8

to 10 ft on Saturday. Steep waves are expected to reach 13 to

17 ft Sunday and Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt tonight through Saturday, increasing to

30 to 40 kt Saturday night through Sunday. Gale conditions are

expected to continue Sunday night and Monday.

* SEAS...Steep waves building to 6 to 7 ft tonight and then to 8

to 10 ft on Saturday. Steep waves are expected to reach 15 to

17 ft Sunday and Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather