CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
908 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WINDS...West around 10 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
_____
