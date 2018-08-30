CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

908 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WINDS...West around 10 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

_____

