CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

250 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 PM Thursday to 3 AM PDT

Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

