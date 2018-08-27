CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
322 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...Increasing to north 20 to 25 knots with gusts 25 to 30
kt this morning into this afternoon, and then increasing further
to 25 to 30 kt with gusts 30 to 35 kt late this afternoon into
this evening. Winds will begin to gradually diminish from
southeast to northeast late Monday night into Tuesday.
* Seas...Steep from the north 6 to 8 feet through this morning,
then building to a steep to very steep 7 to 12 feet this evening
and overnight, then subsiding to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
except for some sheltered areas within 3 nautical miles of the
coast. Warning level seas are expected beyond 4 nautical miles
of the coast south of Cape Arago from 5 PM through 11 PM PDT
this evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to
5 AM PDT Tuesday. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued.
This Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.
* Winds...Increasing to north 15 to 25 knots this morning, then
increasing further to 25 to 30 kt with gusts 30 to 35 kt late
this afternoon into this evening. Winds will begin to gradually
diminish from southeast to northeast late Monday night into
Tuesday.
* Seas...Steep from the north 6 to 9 feet through this afternoon,
then building to a steep to very steep 9 to 12 feet this
evening and overnight, then subsiding to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
across the entire area. Warning level seas are expected for 6 to
12 hours for nearly all of the area from 5 PM this evening
through 5 AM PDT Tuesday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather