CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
311 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018
...Strong winds and steep to very steep north seas south of Cape
Blanco this afternoon and evening...
.Unusually strong high pressure centered in the Gulf of Alaska and
a thermal trough along the coast extending into California will
drive another round of strong north winds and steep to very steep
seas south of Cape Blanco this afternoon and evening. Winds are
likely to approach gales, and seas are expected to reach warning
levels southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles from
the coast, with advisory level conditions expected for much of
the rest of the area south of Cape Blanco.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
11 PM PDT this evening.
* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20 to 30
knots with gusts 25 to 35 kt this afternoon and evening. Winds
will diminish briefly overnight into Monday morning to 10 to 20
knots before increasing then increase again to 20 to 30 kt
Monday afternoon and evening.
* Seas...Steep, northerly, and wind driven 6 to 7 feet this
morning, building to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet this
afternoon and evening. Seas are expected to briefly subside to a
steep 6 feet late tonight into Monday morning before a
combination of north wind seas and northwest swell push them
back to a steep to very steep 6 to 12 feet Monday afternoon and
evening.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft for
most areas through Tuesday morning. Warning level seas and winds
very close to gale force are expected between 2 PM and 11 PM PDT
today southwest of Brookings between 5 and 30 nautical miles of
the coast.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather