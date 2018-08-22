CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
251 PM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT
Saturday. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas has also been
issued and is in effect from 5 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
* Winds...North 25 to 30 knots, with a brief period of gusts to 40
knots possible Friday afternoon.
* Seas...5 to 7 feet at 7 to 8 seconds, increasing to 8 to 9 feet
Friday afternoon.
* Areas affected...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
generally beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore and south of Port Orford
through Friday afternoon, then spreading north by Friday
evening. The strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of
Port Orford, with possible gale force gusts remaining south of
Brookings.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves will
be steep enough to create a potential hazard to smaller vessels
and inexperienced mariners.
_____
