SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

310 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to

9 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Northerly 20 to 30 kt Friday through Sunday.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 6 ft late tonight

and then to 10 ft by Friday night. Large steep seas around 10

ft will persist through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Northerly 20 to 30 kt Friday through Sunday.

* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 6 ft late tonight

and then to 10 ft by Friday night. Large steep seas around 10

ft will persist through the weekend.

