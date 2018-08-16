CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
310 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to
9 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WINDS...Northerly 20 to 30 kt Friday through Sunday.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 6 ft late tonight
and then to 10 ft by Friday night. Large steep seas around 10
ft will persist through the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM Friday to 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* WINDS...Northerly 20 to 30 kt Friday through Sunday.
* SEAS...Steep northerly wind waves building to 6 ft late tonight
and then to 10 ft by Friday night. Large steep seas around 10
ft will persist through the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather