CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
238 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY UNTIL 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM PDT
Saturday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is
in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* Winds: North 20 to 25 kt beginning Thursday afternoon,
increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt by Friday
afternoon.
* Seas: Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet Thursday afternoon,
increasing to 9 to 12 feet by Friday afternoon.
* Areas affected: Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in
all areas beginning Thursday afternoon, with Gales and very
steep and hazardous seas possible Friday into Saturday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather