CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

244 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 15 to 25 kt through this evening.

* Seas...Steep from the northwest 6 to 9 ft seas then 5 ft or

less by Tuesday morning.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory level winds and seas will

affect all areas through this morning. Then steep seas are

expected beyond 5 NM from shore south of Cape Blanco and beyond

20 NM from shore north of Cape Blanco to Cape Arago.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

